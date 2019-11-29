People Encouraged To Shop Local In Downtown Fargo For Plaid Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Downtown shops ask people to stay warm by throwing on plaid and score some good deals by shopping local.

It’s all a part of the annual Plaid Friday in Fargo.

The event is all about encouraging shoppers to spend their Black Friday money not just on the big box stores.

A store manager says it’s important to shop local because you’re putting money back into your community and supporting entrepreneurs.

“The restaurants and small businesses really create the heartbeat of our community, they really set us apart from everywhere USA they are what define Fargo–Moorhead,” Zandbroz Variety manager Josie Danz said.

Danz says another big local shopping day is tomorrow for Support Small Business Saturday.