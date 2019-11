Play of the Week Nominees: November 29th

Davies Hockey and Sheyenne are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – This week’s Play of the Week finalists feature Davies Boys Hockey’s Gavin Balvitsch and Sheyenne Volleyball’s Jaydyn Feist. Feist executed a stellar kill while Potas showed off his handles with the hockey stick.

Though both are worthy, only one can win. You decide. Vote under the KVRR Sports tab or on twitter through @KVRRSports.