Prairie Public Brings A Little Bit Of Las Vegas To The Red River Valley

FARGO,N.D.- The organization hosted its 2nd Red River Valley Poker Championship for people who enjoy playing Texas Hold’ Em.

Fort those not interested in participating in the tournament, they could play the e–pull tab machines, the black jack table, or sit–and–go tournaments.

Portions of the entry fee will go towards supporting Prairie Public’s mission of giving back.

“I mean, that’s what it’s all about. Giving back to the community. Here we are in the Holiday season, Thanksgiving just passes by. It’s all about the community,” says John E. Harris, the President of Prairie Public.

The event will go until Sunday and the winner of the tournament will receive 15 thousand dollars.