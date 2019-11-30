12–Year Old Fargo Girl Wants To Help Others Stay Warm This Winter

A blanket she received during diagnosis motivated her to create an organization

FARGO, N.D. — Olivia Allen was diagnosed with Epilepsy after suffering from seizures as a young child.

During that time, a blanket she received made her feel calm.

She wanted for people who were going through hardships to have the same feeling of comfort.

That’s why she created a non–profit organization called “Warm Blanket Hugs,” providing blankets to those in need.

“It just means a lot to other people and it makes you feel good. And when you do that to other people they give back to the community too,” says Olivia.

She’s been able to donate over 600 blankets across the U.S. since starting her organization three years ago.