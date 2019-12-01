Winter Wonderland Christmas Expo Encourages Small Business

The Expo Also Hosted A Toy Drive For People To Give To Children In Need.

FARGO, N.D. — Local businesses, festive decorations and people donating towards a good cause.

It’s all a part of the Winter Wonderland Christmas Expo in Moorhead.

The expo is a way to encourage people to buy their gifts locally this holiday season.

Vendors set up across the Courtney’s Event Center to make their pitch to buyers.

The expo also hosted a toy drive for people to give to children in need.

“My daughter actually thought of it she’s an 11 year old kid and she told me can’t we do something for the kids that don’t have toys so we put that together and a lotta of people came through today and brought a lot of toys and we appreciate it,” Event Organizer, Britany Carter said.

The group is currently in the works of planning another event sometime before Christmas.