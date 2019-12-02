“If The Dress Fits” Collects Prom Dresses To Give Away For Free

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One non-profit in Minnesota is making it easier to afford a prom dress with its “If the Dress Fits” program.

The organization at MSUM takes in old prom dresses and gives them away for free to high school students who might not be able to afford a dress.

The group believes every student deserves a chance to enjoy the wonderful high school tradition without breaking the bank.

The donation drive runs all the way until February 8th and takes place at Comstock Memorial Union.

“I just love seeing people try on dresses. I love seeing their faces light up when they find the right dress for them, because they do get so expensive,” said co-chair Nora Beckermann.

“They can be very difficult to afford, and we just want everybody to have a great time and to enjoy their experience.”

The non-profit has received 20 donated dresses so far.

The “If The Dress Fits” event takes place on February 8th and 9th.