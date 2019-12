Sheyenne’s Feist Wins High School Play of the Week

Feist's Kill Against Bismarck Century Wins Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris High School Play of the Week is Sheyenne’s Jadyn Feist.

Feist’s play racked up nearly three thousand votes online.

Feist went up to bring down a kill in a tough five setter against Bismarck Century in the North Dakota Class A Volleyball Tournament at the FargoDome.

Congrats to Feist and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s win.