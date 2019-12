High School Hockey Roundup: Fargo North-South, South-Shanley Win

North-South beats Moorhead 4-1; South-Shanley beats Sheyenne 7-0

FARGO, N.D — At Moorhead Sports Arena, Fargo North-South girls hockey improved to 2-0 on the year with a 4-1 win over Moorhead. Josie Hall scored the first goal of the night for the Spartans.

At West Fargo Sports Arena, Fargo South-Shanley won 7-0 over Sheyenne. Alex Senf recorded a hat trick with all three goals coming in the first period.