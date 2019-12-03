Local Groups Ask For Your Support On #GivingTuesday

Goal Is To Fund All 87 local project requests in this year’s Caring Catalog

FARGO, N.D. — You can take part in a global movement by giving to local charities during Giving Tuesday.

The goal is to raise over 4 hundred thousand dollars to fully fund all 87 local project requests in this year’s Caring Catalog.

There are no fees, so 100 percent of your donation goes directly to the participating charities.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good around the globe.

Find a link to donate here.