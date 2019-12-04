Agiron Helps Farmers Save Money On Ag Equipment

With the downturn of the Ag economy, some farmers are trying to be savvier with their money.

FARGO, N.D.- Agiron is an auction for big farm equipment held three times every year.

“We have consignors, farmers; dealers bring in their equipment here to be sold at public auction. We compromise in area of about 8 states and Canada,” says Brad Olstad, an Auctioneer at Steffes Group Inc.

There is no shortage of items that you will be able to bid on.

“We have construction items; we have combines, of course. We have tractors and support items in regards to production agriculture, headers, trucks, trailers, ” he says.

Farmers I spoke with say they are strong and will work their way through the current crisis.

“People in production agriculture, they’re pretty savvy, ok, you don’t buy a combine for one season, and people look for opportunities and that opportunity for a bargain and we’d like to think that we’re going to be positive farmers especially here in the upper Midwest are resilient,” Olstad says.

Today’s attendance was lower than other auctions.

“Our crowd size here today is probably going to be about 700 to 800 people, but on the internet, I think when we checked before we started I think we had 500 already signed on, so the last time when we did our July sale we had close to 2,000 people on the internet following the auction sale,” he adds.

Click this link if you’re interested in participating in the upcoming auctions.