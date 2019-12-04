Woman Trampled By Horse In Trailer At NDSU Equine Center Dies

The incident happened just before noon on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. — A woman who was trampled by a horse in a trailer at NDSU Equine Center has died of her injuries.

That is according to WPS Transport out of Canada.

In a Facebook post, the company says Kim Elliot of Alberta was loading a horse when “it kicked out and got spooked and panicked hurting her further as she lay on the floor” of the trailer.

The company says Elliot had been shipping horses for people for over 20 years.

They call her passing a loss to the industry.