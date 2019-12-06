Davies Football Coach Thielges Steps Down

Coach leaving for family reasons

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Davies football will have a new head coach in 2020. Eagles head football coach Jason Thielges announced on twitter he is stepping away from the program.

The Eagles have been under the reigns of Thielges since 2009, missing the 2016 season due to health concerns. The Eagles won a state championship in 2014 under Thielges. In his final season, the Eagles finished 7 and 3 and were the east region runners up to Sheyenne before falling to Mandan in the Class 3A playoffs.

Earlier this week, KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with coach one on one to talk more about his decision to leave the program.