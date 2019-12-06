Legalize ND Submits Paperwork For Statewide Vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota has submitted the required paperwork to the secretary of state to begin the approval process. Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Attorney General Wayne Stenjehem have up to seven days to review the proposed measure and decide whether to approve it for circulation so the group can begin to gather signatures. Legalize ND would need to gather nearly 13,500 valid signatures by July to get the measure on the ballot for the 2020 general election in November.

