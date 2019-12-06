LIVE: Claus For A Cause, Fargo’s SantaCon Combines Holiday Spirit And Charity

The Bar Crawl/Charity Event Takes Over Downtown Fargo Saturday, December 7th

A couple hundred Santas will swarm downtown Fargo ahead Christmas this Saturday, and you can join them in the spirit of giving.

Fargo’s SantaCon is in its 10th year.

The bar crawl starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the downtown VFW.

But this isn’t just Chris Kringles throwing back drinks.

They’re collecting supplies and donations for the Gladys Ray Shelter and Veterans Drop-In Center.

When Fargo’s SantaCon started a decade ago, not many of the events around the country focused on charity.

SantaCon’s Tracy Faleide says, “One of the requisites for us in even starting a SantaCon in Fargo, that if we didn’t have a charitable aspect we weren’t going to do it. ”

You can find a list of items they’re collecting for Gladys Ray and a full list of SantaCon locations by clicking here.