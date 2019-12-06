ND High School Hockey Roundup

Fargo South/Shanley, West Fargo United, Fargo North/South picked up wins on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — There was plenty of high school hockey going on in the metro area on Friday night.

Boys Hockey

Fargo South/Shanley 3, Davies 2

Fargo South/Shanley boys hockey got off to a fast start in route to a 3-2 win over Davies.

Goals from Tanner Kirkeby and Will Hofer in the first period put the Bruins up 2-0 heading into the first break.

Davies would tie the game up in the third, but the Alex Senf ends things with a game winner to secure the win.

Girls Hockey

West Fargo United 4, Dickinson 0

Fargo North/South 5, Mandan 1