Play of the Week Nominees: December 6th

DGF and Fargo South Shanley are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – South Fargo Shanley’s Alex Senf had a game to remember: a hat trick in the first period alone. One of those goals, a skillful show of handles, is a finalist for this week’s play of the week. However, DGF’s Drew Sheeley had a reverse layup that saw him almost fall down.

Though both are worthy, only one can win. You decide. Vote under the KVRR Sports tab or on twitter through @KVRRSports.