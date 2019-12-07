Elementary School Helps Kids Shop For Holiday Presents

FARGO, N.D. — Kids at a Fargo elementary school are getting into the holiday spirit by doing some special shopping.

Students at Clara Barton Elementary school, with the help of Santa’s elves, got to pick out special holiday gifts for their families.

Every item purchased costs the kids only 1 dollar and all the cash raised is put back into the fund for more items for next year.

This is the 13th year the school has put on the sale.

The school principal says it’s great to see so many kids and families get into the holiday spirit.

“This is just a fun event they are excited to come and be able to find things for everyone on their list and if they are not sure they have a helper who will help them but it’s just an opportunity to be able to give to somebody in their family or a friend,” Clara Barton Elementary Principal Becky Folden said.

In January the school will have its Ice Skating Classic where kids get to ice skate, have races and enjoy hot cocoa.