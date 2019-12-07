Swimming in the winter? Well, that’s now possible at Fargo South High School

The Fargo Park District is offering "Open Swim" for community members

FARGO, N.D- Amber Morris came to celebrate her son’s birthday and says this gives the kids an opportunity to do something different and not worry about being cold.

She also says that during the winter months, the pools are not as busy and they can swim and run around more freely.

“Who doesn’t love the swim, especially the kids so it would be a good activity for anybody that’s looking to get out of the house and doesn’t want to do the same old routine during the winter months,” she says.

If you’re interested in coming to the open swim, you can check out Fargo Park District’s website for dates and times.