Mr. Grinch Takes A Trip To Visit Fargo Pet Store

During the photo shoot, cash was raised for Minn-Kota Paaws to help people in need

FARGO, N.D. — Puppies, kittens, and families got to meet a very famous mean one who made a trip to Fargo.

Mr.Grinch took a trip to the Natural Pet Center to meet people and raise some money for a good cause.

Not only could you meet the man in green, you could get a Christmas picture with him too.

Although you wouldn’t want to touch him with a 10-foot pole, families were touched enough to donate cash to Minn-Kota Paaws.

The organization works to offer the community affordable care for pet owners in need.