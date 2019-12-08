Two Women Arrested in High-Speed Pursuit

The pursuit started in Barnesville

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. –Authorities arrest two women after a high-speed pursuit that started in Barnesville.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty-one-year old Chelsea Probasco, of Moorhead, fled a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit through several county roads, hitting speeds up to 100 mph.

The vehicle went into a ditch after stop sticks were used and the driver ran before being caught.

Her passenger, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Kleven, of Fargo, was arrested without incident and faces multiple drug charges.

Probasco is charged with felony fleeing an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and a number of drug charges.

Both women were also wanted on outstanding warrants.