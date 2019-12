Fargo South-Shanley Boys Hockey’s Senf Wins High School Play of the Week

Senf had hat trick against Sheyenne

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Fargo South-Shanley’s Alex Senf.

Senf won the majority of the votes both online and on Twitter.

Senf recorded three goals for a hat trick against Sheyenne in EDC boys hockey action.

Congrats to Senf and the Bruins for taking home this week’s win.