Revised Environmental Review for Line 3 Across Northern MN

A public comment period runs through Jan. 16.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An updated environmental review for Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota has found no serious impacts on Lake Superior from hypothetical spills.

Regulators ordered the update after a Minnesota court declared an earlier review inadequate because it failed to specifically address the potential impacts of a spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

A public comment period runs through Jan. 16.

If the Public Utilities Commission deems the update adequate, Enbridge hopes to start construction of the Minnesota and North Dakota segments of the replacement pipeline in mid-2020.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)