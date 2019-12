BNSF Train Strikes Truck in Fosston, MN

No one was injured during the incident.

FOSSTON, Minn.–A BNSF train collided with a pick-up in Fosston shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened on Highway 2 Southeast and 360th Avenue.

Fifty-two-year-old Todd Jevning and a 17-year-old passenger were in the pick-up when it was struck.

The BNSF and the pick-up sustained minor damage, but no one was injured during the incident.