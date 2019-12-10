Fargo Park District announces Executive Director finalists

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Park District announces five finalists for the Executive Director of Fargo Park District.

Dave Leker is the Interim Executive Director for the Fargo Park District.

Brian Brogan is the Community Service Director of Los Alamos County, California.

Susan Faus is Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Dan Keyes is the Chief Administrator for the Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District in Fort Bragg, California.

Jeremy Rogers is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

