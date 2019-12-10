Grand Forks Police Release Details of Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is continuing to search for the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in April.

Police say the vehicle was most likely a white 2003-2015 Murano with damage to the right front corner of the vehicle and possibly to the hood.

They say a 2006-2016 Nissan Rogue, 2011-2019 Nissan X-Trail and a 2010-2017 Nissan Quest could also potentially be the suspect vehicle.

The hit-and-run killed 39-year-old Christina Melvin of Bedford, Pennsylvania. A reward of $5,000 is being offered in the case.