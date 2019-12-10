Search Underway for Missing Buchanan Woman

A search has been underway since Monday.

BUCHANAN, N.D.–A search is currently underway for a missing Buchanan woman.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Sonia Heinle has been missing since Sunday night. Officials say she did not return home after visiting her son’s house about two miles away.

A search has been underway since Monday. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says they’ve been searching by land, water and air, but still have no clue on her whereabouts.

Officials believe she was driving a tan 2003 Buick LeSabre with North Dakota plates 183-AVF.