Golden Drive Homeless Kids Is In Need Of Coats, Hygiene Products & Non-Perishable Food

The organization will hosts its annual event on Friday.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The organization is getting ready to hosts its annual Christmas Gift Event and says they are always in need of these products, adding that they’re vital year round, but especially during the winter months.

They already started bagging the items that have been donated and are excited to see the children’s reaction.

“It was always about connecting people directly to help the children. Whether it’d be with your time, your talent, volunteer at a shelter. Call a food bank, call the food pantry, go in as groups, you know, it really takes so little to make a difference,” says Sue Baron, Founder of Golden Drive homeless.

You can drop off any donations at the West Fargo Fire Department on 1st street.