Teen Missing In Fargo

A Fargo teen is missing this morning, and police are asking us to help find him.

Police say 13-year-old Christian Balderston was last seen near Roosevelt Elementary School.

He is five foot-eight inches, weighs 160-170 pounds, and has purple and red spiked hair.

He was last seen in a black Nike coat with light-colored jeans and black wrestling shoes.

If you know where Christian might be, please call Fargo Police at 701-451-7660.