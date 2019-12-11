Three Students Injured after School Bus Accident

FISHER, Minn.–A Fisher School District bus ended up in the ditch on Tuesday resulting in three kids being injured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 225th St SW and 390th Avenue SW to find twelve students on board.

Three of the students, ages 7, 8 and 9 had minor injuries and were treated by Altru Ambulance at the scene. The bus driver, 51-year-old Ken Robinson, was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation and no further information has been released.