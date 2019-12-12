Body of Missing Buchanan Woman Found

63-year-old Sonia Heinle was found in a slough near where her vehicle was found

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — The body of a missing Buchanan, North Dakota woman has been found.

The Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says 63-year-old Sonia Heinle was found in a slough near where her vehicle was found.

Heinle had been missing since Sunday night.

Officials say she did not return home after visiting her son’s house about two miles away.

The sheriff says poor weather conditions most likely led to her misjudging where her driveway was.

Authorities spent the past few days searching by land, water and air.