High School Basketball Roundup: Sheyenne, Shanley, Oakes Win

Sheyenne Beat Grand Forks Central; Shanley beat Wahpeton; Oakes beat Richland

FARGO, N.D. – The high school basketball season may be young but there was no shortage of games Tuesday night.

In the EDC, Sheyenne beat Grand Forks Central 81-51 in their home opener. Tyler Terhark had 17. Blake Berg had 14.

Shanley led throughout against Wahpeton and won 79-42 at home.

In Class B, the Oakes Tornadoes went on the road and overcame an early deficit to defeat the Richland Colts 67-65.