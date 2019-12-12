Lutheran Social Service opens new Moorhead location

The organization has been in the process of moving for a year

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota will be serving the F-M community from a new location in Moorhead.

The social services organization is no longer running out of the Family Service Center of Clay County building on 11th Street.

Its new location is at 3101 South Frontage Road near Target.

Six services will be located in the new space including behavioral health, caregiver and companion and LSS meals.

“This space allows us to do collaboration. We’re able to see our colleagues that work in different lines of service and think collaboratively, have breakthrough thinking, opportunities to look at how we might have clients in common that we can support,” says Kate Coughlin with Lutheran Social Service.

The new location also offers additional parking for visitors.