MN Congressional Candidate Michelle Fischbach joins Conservative Squad

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach joins The Conservative Squad.

The former Lieutenant Governor who’s running against Congressman Collin Peterson joined women running for office to rival the Democrats’ squad of progressive women.

“We’re looking at do nothing Democrats. They’re obsessing about impeachment and not really doing anything for the people of the United States anymore. You take a look at western Minnesota, the district that I live in, and they’re ignoring USMCA. They’ve finally gotten around to it a year later, but the farmers out in western Minnesota need USMCA and they waited and waited. But they have plenty of time for impeachment and the sham that is,” Fischbach said on Fox News.

