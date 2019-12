Man Arrested For Stabbing In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN (KFGO) – A suspect wanted for a stabbing in Moorhead was arrested in Fargo. Police say two men were fighting in downtown Moorhead when the victim was cut in the hand.

Triston Wallette, 22, was tracked down in Fargo and is being held in the Cass County Jail. The two know each other and were quarreling outside the library when the altercation happened about 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene for his injury.