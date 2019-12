Play of the Week Breakdown: Sheyenne Volleyball’s Jadyn Feist

Jaydn Fiest BREAKS DOWN HER KILL AGAINST BISMARCK CENTURY IN THE STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne Volleyball’s Jadyn Feist kill against Bismarck Century in the state volleyball tournament won last week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

This week, she joined KVRR’s Nick Couzin in studio to break down what she saw on the play.