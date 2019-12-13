Play of the Week Nominees: December 13

Sheyenne, Moorhead battle it out for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees, Sheyenne boys basketball is pitted against Moorhead boys hockey.

First up from the Mustangs, Tyler Terhark finishes an alley oop with a dunk in Sheyenne’s win over Grand Forks Central.

The second play comes from the Spud’s goalie Hudson Hodges who makes a great effort multiple times to stop the score.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.