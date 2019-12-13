Woman Arrested After Nearly Striking Trooper

32-year-old Jennifer Hirchert almost struck the officer, who was providing traffic control for a tow truck.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo woman who nearly hit a state trooper on I-94 in Fargo Fri. morning was arrested for drunken driving.

The patrol says Hirchert has four past DUI convictions and this her second arrest this year.

Her blood-alcohol level was .17