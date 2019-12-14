Fargo North-South girls hockey takes down Bismarck

North-South defeated the Blizzard 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Fargo North-South edged out the Bismarck Blizzard in a 4-3 contest.

After Bismarck got into penalty trouble in the second period, Rylee Bartz and Madi Rohrich each scored a power play goal to make it 2-1 after two periods.

Emma Gonshorowski and Evelyn Olson netted goals for North-South in the third to make it 4-1.

The Blizzard tried to complete the comeback, scoring the final two goals of the game, but North-South was able to hold them off and take the 4-3 win.