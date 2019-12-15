CEO of The Chamber of Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Passes Away At 59

FARGO, N.D. — After a battle with health problems, Craig Whitney, President and CEO of The Chamber of Fargo Moorhead West Fargo has died.

Whitney passed away Saturday at Sanford Health-Broadway in Fargo.

The 59-year-old Whitney had served the community in the Chamber of Commerce since 2010.

Before his leadership role in the FM Metro, Whitney worked for then Vice President George Bush and in the administration of Vice President Dan Quayle in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

A memorial service is being planned for Friday at 10 a.m. at Avalon Events Center in Fargo.