North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Score Season High In Win

NDSU Women's Basketball took down Mayville State. behind a Season High 97 Points

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team outscored Mayville State 38-7 in the third quarter, as the Bison beat the Comets 97-59 at the Scheels Center Sunday afternoon.

NDSU improved to 2-9 on the year with the first home win of the season. The game was an exhibition for the Comets, who are 9-2 on the year and ranked 21st in the NAIA Division II Top 25 Poll. The Bison improved to 27-0 all-time against the Comets.

Emily Dietz had a season-high 22 points, while Michelle Gaislerova tied a season-high with 21 points. It was the fourth career game with 20 or more points for Dietz, while it was the ninth for Gaislerova. With three 3-pointers, Gaislerova moved into a tie for fourth in school history with 145 career long balls. Rylee Nudell added a season-high 15 points. Kylee Heurung led the Comets with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Nudell led the Bison with a season-high eight rebounds. Dietz added seven rebounds, while Danneka Voegeli had six boards. Dietz tied a career-high with three assists, while Sofija Zivaljevic , Raquel Terrer van Gool and Nicole Scales each had two. Ryan Cobbins had four steals.

NDSU was 31-of-67 (46.3%) from the field and 5-of-15 from 3-point range. The Comets were 16-of-53 (30.2%) from the floor and 8-of-24 from downtown. Mayville State was 19-of-21 (90.5%) at the free throw line, while NDSU was 30-of-36 (83.3%). It was the first time the Bison have hit 30 free throws or more in a game since going 31-of-36 at the line in a 94-85 victory over Fort Wayne on Jan. 23, 2016. NDSU dominated the specialty stats, holding advantages in points off turnovers (29-10), points in the paint (36-12), second chance points (22-4) and bench points (25-18).

The Bison used an early 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead with 2:36 to play in the first quarter. Mayville State used a pair of 8-0 runs in the second quarter, while NDSU ended the second run with a basket at the buzzer by Voegeli to cut the halftime lead to 35-31. The Bison scored the first nine points of the second half en route to a 21-3 run over a 5:35 span. Following a jumper by Claire Blascziek with 3:43 left in the third quarter, NDSU closed the frame on a 17-2 run to take a 69-42 lead into the final quarter. NDSU led by as much as 40 in the final minute, closing the game on a 14-6 run.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics