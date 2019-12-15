Pediatric Partners Hosts Annual “Pajama Party with Santa Claus”

The event is targeted toward kids with developmental delays

FARGO, N.D. — The Early Intervention team at Pediatric Partners wants to make sure all kids can participate in the full holiday experience.

The group is hosting its annual “Pajama Party with Santa Claus” for kids with developmental delays and who are a part of the organization’s Early Intervention program.

The event is complete with kid-friendly activities like a sensory room, cookie decorating and, of course, getting pictures with Santa.

Those at Pediatric Partners say events like these give families a chance to celebrate the season tailored to their specific needs.

“When we go to the mall and you see those people waiting to see Santa Claus, for some families that’s not an option. It’s too chaotic for families, their children aren’t ready for that, they can’t process everything that’s going on, and this gives them a chance to walk into the building, they can go around, their child can get used to the environment, calm themselves, and then they can go see Santa Claus,” says Pediatric Partners Early Intervention Program manager Stacey Miller.

Around 45 families participated in the event.