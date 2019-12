Sheyenne’s Terhark Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris High School Play of the Week is Sheyenne’s Tyler Terhark.

Terhark took home 64 percent of the votes.

Terhark went up for the two-handed jam against Grand Forks Central off the alley-opp from teammate Blake Berg.

Congrats to Terhark and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s win.