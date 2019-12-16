Slumberland Brings Home Free Mattresses to Families for the Holidays

The mattresses are going to 73 families who desperately need them

FARGO, ND – In the early hours of the morning, volunteers from the Knights of Columbus are giving up their precious free time to make sure that these mattresses are loaded onto trucks, and headed out into the community.

The mattresses are going to 73 families who desperately need them. Some families have kids who have been sleeping on the floor because even their air mattresses have holes in them.

“As a Father of a little girl, thinking about my little girl sleeping on a floor at night is very difficult, and knowing that we can help out some parent who can’t get a bed for their kid makes me feel good, knowing that I’m able to help someone in a very difficult situation.” said Derick Vettleson, the General Manager of Slumberland.

Jamie Calloway has a family of 7 living under her roof. For the last four months, they’ve been sleeping on an air mattress, or the floor.

“It’s been tough on them. They get up and go ‘I don’t like sleeping on the floor! Mom can we get a new bed for Christmas?’ and I said ‘Oh wow, I don’t know about that.'” said Jamie Calloway.

Her family is receiving four new mattresses from Slumberland, just in time for Christmas.

“It fills my heart with joy to be able to tell them that they don’t have to sleep on the floor anymore. It brings more Christmas spirit.”

Jamie’s son, TJ, has autism, loves Toy Story and is the one who’s most excited for his new bed.

“When he gets excited he’s all over the place, and he does this dance, and he was going around the kitchen and kept doing it, and I’m like, ‘Okay, settle down now.'” said Jamie.

Because of the Making Homes for the Holidays program, Jamie can afford to buy Toy Story themed gifts for TJ instead of saving up for a new bed.

For TJ and his siblings, the mattresses couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’m just very thankful, it’s going to be a merry Christmas!” said Jamie.

To find out how you can contribute, visit the 40 Winks Foundation Website, a program by Slumberland.