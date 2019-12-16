Two Arrested After Traffic Stop In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men were arrested by police during a traffic stop near Fargo North High School about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The car pulled over in the 1900 block of 9 1/2 Street after an officer recognized the driver, 34-year-old Rodney Spicer, who was wanted on several Fargo and Cass County warrants.

The passenger yelled at Spicer to take off in the vehicle but Spicer declined. The passenger fought with officers before running a short distance on foot before police used a taser. The taser was ineffective due to the suspect’s heavy winter clothing, but he fell in a snowbank and was taken into custody.

He’s identified as 47-year old Edward Moren, who is facing a number of charges including aggravated attempted assault, meth possession, and preventing arrest. He was also wanted on a warrant violation.