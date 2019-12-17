NDSU Football: Defense/Special Teams Picking Up Offense in Struggles As Team Works Toward Championship Appearance

Offense held to no touchdowns in Quarterfinals

FARGO, N.D. — As North Dakota State football looks ahead to its match-up with Montana State on Saturday in the FCS Playoff semifinals, the offense wants to improve on finishing out drives in the red zone. The Bison were held without a touchdown for the first time since 2002 and under 10 points for the first time since 2014.

The win over Illinois State can be chalked up to the defense, holding the Redbirds to under 100 yards and three points and kicker Griffin Crosa making three field goals. Those aspects of the game working well not only raised the defense’s confidence going forward but the offense as well as the Bison work towards their eighth FCS Championship appearance in nine seasons.

“We both kind of feed off each other so when the offense is struggling or not playing their best game, the defense will know they have to play some of their better ball to help pick up the offense, defensive end Spencer Waege said. “Then there is games where defense is playing their best and the offense knows they have to stay rolling.”

“It just shows the kind of team that we are. When one aspect of the game goes down, the other has to step up,” running back Ty Brooks said. “Coach (Entz) preaches that all the time. It was just nice to see that and then Grif (Griffin Crosa) coming in and making big kicks because it could’ve went the complete opposite way if he wasn’t on his game too.”

“It just comes down to efficiency and getting in and out of the right plays,” head coach Matt Entz said. “We gave up too many tackles for loss on Saturday over the course of the game. We were in a bunch of second and longs and third and longs. That’s just a typical for what we’ve done through the course of the year and we just have to clean it up.”