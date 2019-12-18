Discovery Middle School Student Suspended And Charged For Concealed Weapon
During a search of the student's locker, a BB pistol was found in a backpack
FARGO, N.D. — A Discovery Middle School student is charged after a BB pistol is found in the student’s locker.
A parent phoned in a tip to the school Wednesday morning that their child suspected the student of having a gun.
During a search of the student’s locker, the BB pistol was found in a backpack.
It was not loaded and there were no BB’s found during the search.
The student has been suspended indefinitely and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.
School officials are not commenting at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.