Discovery Middle School Student Suspended And Charged For Concealed Weapon

During a search of the student's locker, a BB pistol was found in a backpack

Courtesy: Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. — A Discovery Middle School student is charged after a BB pistol is found in the student’s locker.

A parent phoned in a tip to the school Wednesday morning that their child suspected the student of having a gun.

During a search of the student’s locker, the BB pistol was found in a backpack.

It was not loaded and there were no BB’s found during the search.

The student has been suspended indefinitely and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

School officials are not commenting at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.