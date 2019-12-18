LIVE: Dancers And Dogs Come Together For Calendar Benefiting FM Ballet & 4 Luv Of Dog Rescue

Proceeds Benefit Both Non-Profits

A feat of true artistry graces a new calendar in the FM Metro. Ballet dancers paired with rescue dogs. They’re a pretty potent combination.

For the first time, FM Ballet and 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teamed up for the Dogs and Dance 2020 calendar.

100% of the proceeds from the calendar will be split evenly between the ballet and the rescue.

Katie Granger is a 4 Luv of Dog volunteer and FM Ballet Board of Directors member.

She says it was easy to get the idea off the ground. Even the dogs cooperated during the photo shoot at Drekker Brewing. The images come courtesy of Kaytlin Dargen Photography

You can see some of the stunning images in the interview above.

If you want to support these two groups and hang some local art on your wall in 2020, you can buy calendars this weekend at the FM Ballet’s production of “The Classic Nutcracker”.

You can also buy a calendar online. Click here to learn more.