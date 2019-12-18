Sheyenne’s Terhark Commits to NDSU Football

Becomes First Sheyenne Football Commit to NDSU

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne receiver Tyler Terhark is staying close to home to play for the Bison. The senior is coming off a runner-up finish with the Mustangs in the North Dakota Class Three A State championship game.

The newest Bison signee is the first Mustang to sign with the reigning FCS champions in the program’s five year history.

His parents went to South Dakota state, but despite being Jackrabbits alum, proudly donned the Bison gear at the signing ceremony for their son.

Terhark said the culture of NDSU’s program is what made the decision a no brainier.

“How they do things at ndsu. There always on time and do the little things right,” Terhark said. “That goes a long way in a program like that. The atmosphere is crazy. The fan base is awesome. The coaches they are family there. All the players. I had my official visit last weekend and all the players said its a family and they all get along and grind together and motivate each other. I’m just really excited.”