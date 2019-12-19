EPIC Companies Announce Plan for Mixed-Use Building in Fargo

The development is expected to cost between $70-120 million.

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D.–EPIC Companies announce a plan for a new mixed-use building on Main Avenue in downtown Fargo.

EPIC recently acquired Gateway Center through a partnership with the previous owner, and plan to utilize the space while they finalize development plans for the new building.

Construction for phase one of the development is scheduled for summer 2020 and phase two in 2021.

Phase one will have approximately 51 residential units and 13,000 square feet of commercial space, while Phase two includes condos and apartments along with 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

McKenzy Olson, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at EPIC Companies said, “The future is mixed-use in order to maximize space and create valuable properties. We look forward to building relationships and developing Gateway Center into a community space for all to enjoy.”

The development is expected to cost between $70-120 million.