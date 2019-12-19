HS Boys Basketball Roundup

Thompson and NCE-UH both get the Win

FARGO, ND – Thompson (2-1) won their game over Central Cass (1-1) in convincing fashion, 59-39 while NCE-UH defeated Park Christian 63-57. The Titans started off the game with back-to-back dunks, both by Broden Lien. Park Christian falls to (2-3) on the season.

Over in Casselton, the Tommies jumped out to an early and never looked back for their second straight win after dropping the season opener while Central Cass drops their first game on the season following a win to start the year.